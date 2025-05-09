Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a high-priority circular cancelling all kinds of leave for its officers. “In view of the impending situation, no leave of any kind, including station leave, is to be granted to any officer except on medical grounds, till further orders,” the circular states. The ministry has also revoked all previously approved leaves and directed officers currently on leave to report back to duty immediately. The directive reflects heightened alertness within key government departments as the regional situation grows increasingly volatile. India-Pakistan Tension: Maharashtra Government to Cancel Leaves of Key Officials in Health, Disaster Management Departments.

Health Ministry Cancels All Leaves

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issues circular; says, "In view of the impending situation, no leave of any kind, including station leave, is to be granted to any officer except on medical grounds, till further orders. Further, the already sanctioned leave, if any, stands… — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)