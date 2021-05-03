Health Ministry Issues Clarification Over Reports Alleging That Centre Has Not Placed Fresh Order For COVID-19 Vaccines, Says These Are Completely Incorrect:

Media reports alleging that the Centre has not placed any fresh order for #COVID19 vaccines are completely incorrect: Ministry of Health — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2021

It is clarified that 100% advance of Rs 1732.50 crores (after TDS Rs 1699.50 crores) was released to Serum Institute of India on April 28 for 11 crore doses of Covishield during May, June & July: Union Health Ministry — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2021

Against the last order of 10 crore doses for supplies of Covishield vaccine, 8.744 crore doses have been delivered till May 3. Additionally, 100% advance of Rs. 787.50 crores was released to Bharat Biotech for 5 crore Covaxin doses during May, June & July: Health Ministry — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2021

