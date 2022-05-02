RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that the heatwave is over in most parts of India including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. "Western disturbance is quite active. Temp will not rise for next 6-7 days," he said. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms in Northwest India. Jenamani also said that Delhi will receive rainfall on May 3.

