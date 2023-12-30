Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid a heartfelt tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi, on her first death anniversary with a sand sculpture in Puri, Odisha. Sharing the image of his creation on X (formerly Twitter), Pattnaik wrote, "Humble tribute to Maa Heeraben on her Punyatithi. Honouring her courage and simplicity that are reflected in her son, Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji." In a video shared by the news agency ANI, Pattnaik was seen giving the final touches to the intricate sand tribute. Kartik Purnima 2023: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art of Traditional Boat and Mahaprabhu Jagannath at Puri Beach in Odisha To Greet on Tripurari Purnima (See Pic and Video).

Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Tribute to PM Narendra Modi's Mother

Humble tribute to Maa #Heeraben on her Punyatithi. 🙏🏼 Honouring her courage, and simplicity that are reflected in her son Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji . 🙏 Today My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha . pic.twitter.com/BQdoyZHnqa — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) December 30, 2023

#WATCH | Puri, Odisha: Renowned Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi on her first death anniversary and paid tribute pic.twitter.com/VUgdZrgf9w — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)