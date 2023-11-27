On the occasion of Kartik Purnima 2023 (Tripurari Purnima), renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a beautiful sculpture featuring boita (traditional boat) and Mahaprabhu Jagannath with flowers at the Puri Beach in Odisha on Monday, November 27. ‘Kartik’ is the eighth lunar month in the Hindu calendar. Thus, the celebration of the full moon day in the month of Kartik is known as Kartik Purnima. Nabajouban Darshan 2023 Image: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Makes Beautiful Sculpture Featuring Lord Jagannath (View Pic).

Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art on Kartik Purnima 2023

Happy #KartikaPurnima : On the auspicious occasion of #KartikPurnima. I have created SandArt of traditional boat and Mahaprabhu Jagannath with installation of 5000 flowers at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/VkiTR7N1mw — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) November 26, 2023

#WATCH | Odisha: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of boita (traditional boat) with flowers, on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, in Puri. (26.11) pic.twitter.com/oOYeVA9X8Y — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)