ALH Dhruv Firing HELINA Anti-Tank Missiles During Joint Trials by Indian Army And Air Force:

#WATCH As part of joint user trials by Indian Army and Air Force, 4 HELINA anti-tank missiles were launched from ALH Dhruv helicopter in Rajasthan sector. 4 missions were carried out for evaluating missile capabilities in minimum & maximum range of 7 kms pic.twitter.com/9x42lVBMG2 — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)