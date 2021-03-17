Hemant Nagrale appointed as new Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Says Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Hemant Nagrale appointed as the new Commissioner of Mumbai Police: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2021

