High tidal waves were witnessed at Mumbai's Marine Drive amid heavy rainfall in the city. Ever since the monsoon moved across the city, Mumbai has seen waterlogging and traffic jams because of the severe rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a heavy rainstorm for Mumbai and adjoining districts of Maharashtra on Friday, which would bring more rain to the metropolis. Mumbai Rains Photos and Videos: As Heavy Rainfall Continues in Mumbai, Netizens Share Glimpses of the Beautiful Weather.

High Tide in Mumbai Video

#WATCH | High tide waves hit Marine Drive in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/Rl49Clmmyy — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023

