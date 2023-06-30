The India Meteorological Department anticipates moderate rainfall for the region, although Mumbai and its suburbs are already receiving severe rains. The city has already accumulated more than 95% of the anticipated rainfall for June despite a delayed monsoon. As the downpour continues, netizens share photos and videos of beautiful Mumbai weather on social media. Mumbai Rains Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for City and Suburbs, Predicts Moderate to Heavy Rainfall for Today.

Mumbai Rains!

Mumbai Monsoon

When #MumbaiRains pour like they are doing now, you promptly change your phone wallpaper. pic.twitter.com/cqUognmyZh — Sameer More (@Sammypedia) June 30, 2023

Mumbai Weather!

Beautiful Mumbai Weather!

Mumbai rains are making the city look like a dream! The lush greenery, the sound of raindrops, and the cool breeze are all we need to forget about the chaos. #MumbaiRains #MonsoonMagic 🌧️💚 pic.twitter.com/XhlfncLAmQ — Sparsh Khandelwal (@wrongill) June 30, 2023

Mumbai Rains Video!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)