The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday, September 16 took Twitter to alert Mumbaikars about the monsoon weather forecast, high tide, and low tide timings in the finance capital of the country. In a post shared on social media, the local body said that "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in city and suburbs". "Possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places". The civic body also informed about the timings of high tide and low tide. The high tide of 3.77 meters at 3:35 AM and 3.46 meters at 3:15 PM. Low tide of 2.08 meters at 09:05 AM and 1.32 meters at 09:11 PM.

Check Details Below:

16 September 2022#Weather forecast@08:00hrs:- Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in city and suburbs. Possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places. High Tide:- 03:35 hrs - 3.77 mtr 15:17 hrs - 3.46 mtr Low Tide :- 09:05 hrs – 2.08 mtr 21:11 hrs – 1.32 mtr — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 16, 2022

