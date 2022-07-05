As heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday took to social media to update citizens about high tide and low ride. As per the civic body's post, there will be a high tide of of 4.01 meters at evening around 4.10 pm while the low tide is likely to take place at 10.21 pm with a height of 1.75 meters. "Moderate to heavy rain in city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places," the BMC said.

Check tweet:

5th July, 2022#WeatherUpdate @ 0800hrs: Moderate to heavy rain in city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places. High Tide 16:10hrs-4.01mtr Low tide : 22:21hrs- 1.75mtr https://t.co/wVuQtRmOHs — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 5, 2022

