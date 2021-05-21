In a tragic incident, 4 labourers were killed and one was injured after part of an under-construction tunnel of the NHPC-2 hydropower project in Gadsa valley of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district collapsed earlier today.

Himachal Pradesh: 4 labourers died, one injured (in pic) after part of an under-construction tunnel of NHPC-2 hydropower project in Gadsa valley of Kullu district collapsed earlier today. pic.twitter.com/ZpTb4Djotl — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2021

