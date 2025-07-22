Panic gripped Dhangu in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district after a railway bridge on the Chakki River collapsed moments after a passenger train passed over it. The incident occurred on July 21 amid relentless rainfall, with video of the near-disaster going viral on social media. Authorities confirmed that the retaining wall gave way due to flooding, prompting the closure of the adjoining road. Reportedly, the bridge lies on the crucial Delhi-Jammu rail route via Pathankot, heightening concerns over passenger safety. Locals blamed years of illegal mining for weakening the riverbed and nearby infrastructure. Himachal Pradesh Monsoon Fury: 5-Storey Building Collapses in Shimla, Landslides Block Highways at Multiple Places (Watch Videos).

Bridge Collapses After Train Passes in Himachal Pradesh

🚨Disaster narrowly averted in Dhangu, Kangra #HimachalPradesh Passenger train crosses the Chakki River bridge just moments before its foundation collapsed due to heavy flooding Locals allege illegal mining has long compromised the riverbed and nearby structures pic.twitter.com/FjDdpSXX65 — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) July 21, 2025

