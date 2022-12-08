The counting of votes is being for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022. Watch live streaming for the HP Assembly poll results on Republic TV. You can watch the Himachal Pradesh Election results on the Republic TV channel via YouTube here.

The Himachal Pradesh assembly elections were held in a single phase with polling of votes has taken place in 68 constituencies on November 12. The fate of 412 candidates will be decided today, including HP Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, and former Chief Minister Virbhadhra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh, in the elections in 68 seates across the state. Himachal Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 65.92% till 5 PM on November 12. Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 Live News Updates.

Watch Live TV Here:

