The first case of the H3N2 virus was found in the Kangra district after officials rang an alert in Himachal Pradesh. "A 10-week-old baby girl tested positive for the virus after she was brought to Tanda Medical College on Saturday for treatment of severe cough, cold, and fever, CMO Kangra Dr. Sushil Sharma said. H3N2 Virus Outbreak in Maharashtra: Senior Citizen Who Tested Positive Dies in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

H3N2 in Himachal Pradesh:

Himachal Pradesh | First case of H3N2 virus found in Kangra district. A 10-week-old baby girl tested positive for the virus after she was brought to Tanda Medical College on Saturday for treatment of severe cough, cold and fever: CMO Kangra Dr Sushil Sharma — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)