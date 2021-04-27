Himachal Pradesh Govt to deploy Government Teachers For Vaccination And Home Quarantine Duties:

Himachal Pradesh: In a letter to directors of Higher Education, Elementary Education, & Smagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Secretary (Education) says govt has decided that staff of education department especially teachers can be utilized for vaccination & home isolation duties — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2021

