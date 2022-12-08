Ashish Sharma, Independent candidate is leading from Hamirpur assembly seat. In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Narinder Thakur of BJP won in this seat defeating Kuldeep Singh Pathania of INC by a margin of 7,231 which was 15.04% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 52.72% in 2017 in this seat. Ashish has said that any decision of extending support to any party will be taken by him after final results are out.

Check Tweet:

Himachal Pradesh | Independent candidate from Hamirpur, Ashish Sharma leading in the Assembly constituency, as per ECI. I'm awaiting the final results, and will take any decision (on extending support to another party) after the results are out, he says. pic.twitter.com/2TxXB5nR3j — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022

