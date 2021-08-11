Himachal Pradesh Landslide: ITBP Personnel Reach Landslide Site on Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway Near Nugulsari in Kinnaur, Says ‘4 Vehicles Reported Trapped in Rubble, Casualties Feared’

Himachal Pradesh: ITBP personnel of 17th battalion, 19th battalion & 43rd battalion reach the landslide site on Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway near Nugulsari in Kinnaur "4 vehicles including a bus and a truck reported trapped in the rubble. Casualties feared," ITBP says pic.twitter.com/ra8FitboYf — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)