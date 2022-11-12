On Saturday, people started to cast their votes in Shimla for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022. Speaking to ANI, a voter said, "Voting should be taken more as a responsibility; today's generation takes it very lightly. There should be more progress & more facilities should be given in rural areas." Voting is underway for 68 Assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh. The voting for the state assembly polls began at 8 am and will end at 5 pm, with 7,884 polling stations spread across the hill state. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: CM Jairam Thakur and His Family Offer Prayers in Mandi Ahead of Casting Their Votes.

Today’s Generation Takes It Very Lightly

Himachal Pradesh | People cast their votes in Shimla for the #AssemblyElections2022 Voting should be taken more as a responsibility; today's generation takes it very lightly. There should be more progress & more facilities should be given in rural areas, said a voter pic.twitter.com/tLhkzQY4mW — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)