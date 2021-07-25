Valley Bridge Batseri in Himachal Pradesh Collapses:

Himachal Pradesh: Valley bridge Batseri in Sangal valley of Kinnaur collapses. Nine tourists from Delhi NCR are reported to be dead & three others are seriously injured. pic.twitter.com/RQxT9BNEwI — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) July 25, 2021

Boulders Roll Downhill Due to Landslide in Kinnaur:

#UPDATE | Nine persons died, three injured after boulders roll downhill due to landslide in Kinnaur district. Batseri bridge was collapsed in the incident. Rescue team present at the spot: Saju Ram Rana, Superintendent of Police, Kinnaur district#HimachalPradesh — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021

