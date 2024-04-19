Several cars were damaged after a massive tree fell on them in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali on Friday, April 19, 2024. The tree fell after it was uprooted due to a severe storm in the region. According to reports, no casualties or major injuries have been reported. More details are awaited. Himachal Pradesh Landslide Video: Vehicles Damaged, Trees Uprooted After Landslide Hit Dudhli Region in Shimla, Road Clearing Operation Underway.

Vehicles Damaged After Tree Gets Uprooted Due to Severe Storm in Manali

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Several cars were damaged after a tree was uprooted due to a severe storm. (Source: Manali Police) pic.twitter.com/oABr7l6FWZ — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

