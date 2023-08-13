Several vehicles were left damaged and trees uprooted after a landslide hit Dudhli region in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla on Sunday. The local administration has initiated the road clearing operation in the area. Several more routes have been closed today as a result of the rain. According to the Shimla Police, the Mehli-Badagaon-Shoghi near Beolia, the Mehli-Badagaon-Shoghi near Kanlog, the Tutikandi-Phagli bypass near Kanlog, and the Shimla-Mandi NH 205 at Hiranagar are all closed due to heavy rainfall. Himachal Pradesh Landslide Video: Portion of Hill Falls on Backhoe Loader Amid Restoration Work on Chandigarh-Manali Highway in Mandi, JCB Operator Miraculously Escapes.

Himachal Pradesh Landslide Video

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Vehicles damaged, trees uprooted after a landslide in Dudhli area of Shimla; road clearing operation underway. pic.twitter.com/3s07nsXvyR — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2023

