Kinnar Akhara chief Jagadguru Himangi Sakhi was attacked by a group of young men at her camp in Maha Kumbh Nagar on Saturday night. The assailants, allegedly linked to Kinnar Akhara’s Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi, vandalised the camp and attempted to take her hostage. Arriving in a Fortuner car, they caused chaos, instilling fear among devotees. Police intervened swiftly, bringing the situation under control. The motive behind the attack is under investigation, though it follows Sakhi’s objection to Mamta Kulkarni’s appointment as Mahamandaleshwar. Tension prevails in Maha Kumbh Nagar as authorities assess the situation. A video of the attack has surfaced, adding to the controversy. Mamta Kulkarni Expelled From Kinnar Akhara Amidst Controversy Over Her Appointment As Mahamandaleshwar, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi Also Removed.

Kinnar Jagadguru Himangi Sakhi Attacked

Prayagraj: Kinnar Jagadguru Himangi Sakhi attacked, Himangi Sakhi was seriously injured in attack Accused of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi, Himangi Sakhi questioned Mamta Kulkarni Attacker arrived to attack from Fortuner, video of attack was imprisoned in… pic.twitter.com/FsF0b2DskJ — Gulab_Dharkar9711 (@Gulab_Dharkar97) February 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)