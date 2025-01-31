Former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni was expelled from the Kinnar Akhara just days after her being appointed as Mahamandaleshwar. Kinnar Akhara's founder, Ajay Das, also removed Mahamandaeshwar Laxmi Narayana Tripathi from inducting the actress in the position. The appointment of Mamta Kulkarni in such an esteemed post of Mahamandaleshwar was not well received by members of the community, leading to the decision. Recently, several photos and videos of the actress performing 'Pind Daan' at the Sangham Ghat in Prayagraj in the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 surfaced online. After her coronation as the Mahamandaleshwar, she changed her name to Shri Yamai Mamta Nand Giri. Maha Kumbh 2025: Who Is Mamta Kulkarni? What Is Mahamandaleshwar Title Given to Former Bollywood Actress at Kinnar Akhada?.

Mamta Kulkarni, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi Expelled From Kinnar Akhara

Rishi Ajay Das, founder of Kinnar Akhara, expels Mamta Kulkarni from the Akhara. He has also expelled Mahamandaleshwar Laxminarayan Tripathi from the Kinnar Akhara for inducting Mamta Kulkarni, who is accused of treason, to the Akhara and designating her as Mahamandaleshwar… pic.twitter.com/Hhzezst49r — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2025

