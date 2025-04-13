Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has removed Hindi from its display boards. Now, all the boards at the airport display only Kannada and English. The video shared on X shows the airport display board announcing information in Kannada, English but not in Hindi. The video has garnered over 2 million views and numerous shares, sparking a debate among netizens about the language issue. Some have criticised the decision as "stupid," while others have pointed out the double standards of removing Hindi while retaining English. Hindi Imposition Row: ‘Hindi Language of Underdeveloped States, Will Make Us Shudras’, Says DMK MP TKS Elangovan.

Hindi Removed From Bengaluru Airport Display Boards

Hindi is removed in digital display boards of Kempegowda International airport in Bengaluru. Kannada & English.#Kannadigas are resisting Hindi imposition. This is a really good development ! 👌#StopHindiImposition#TwoLanguagePolicypic.twitter.com/Ll98yTOdbU — ಚಯ್ತನ್ಯ ಗವ್ಡ (@Ellarakannada) April 12, 2025

