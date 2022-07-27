Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Wednesday signed a contract worth over US$100 million with international Conglomerate Honeywell for the supply and manufacture of 88 TPE331-12B engines/kits along with maintenance and support services to power the Hindustan Trainer Aircraft (HTT-40).

