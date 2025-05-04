A tragic incident unfolded in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur, where a moving car exploded and caught fire after a domestic gas cylinder inside it burst. The horrifying event took place in the city’s Kadma area. Eyewitnesses said the car was engulfed in flames within seconds, leaving no chance to save the driver. Despite the presence of a shocked crowd, the intensity of the fire made rescue impossible. Firefighters and police arrived quickly and doused the flames, but the occupant had already died. The victim was identified as Sunil Agarwal. The car was completely destroyed in the explosion. Police and forensic teams are now investigating the exact cause of the blast. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, raising concerns over the use of domestic gas cylinders in vehicles. Thiruvananthapuram Road Accident: Man Charred to Death After Auto-Rickshaw Catches Fire in Multi-Vehicle Crash Near St Mary’s School (Watch Video).

Car Catches Fire in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur के कदमा में चलती कार बनी आग का गोला.. जिंदा जला ड्राइवर...कार पूरी तरह जलकर खाक...मची अफरा-तफरी.. pic.twitter.com/2wEYygSo0e — News18 Jharkhand (@News18Jharkhand) May 4, 2025

Jharkhand: An incident occurred in Jamshedpur when a domestic gas cylinder exploded in a moving car, engulfing the vehicle in flames. The person inside the car was burned to death and the car was completely destroyed. The police arrived to investigate the matter. The deceased was… pic.twitter.com/S6Jo4ZaXFN — IANS (@ians_india) May 4, 2025

