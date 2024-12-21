In a miraculous escape, five passengers survived unscathed after their SUV flipped at least eight times in a dramatic accident near Nagaur, Rajasthan, on Friday. The incident, caught on CCTV, showed the speeding SUV losing control while turning on a highway. The vehicle tumbled violently, creating a cloud of dust and debris, before crashing into the gate of a car showroom, leaving the car mangled. Amazingly, all five passengers emerged without a single injury. The driver reportedly jumped out of the vehicle mid-flip, while the others climbed out after it came to a halt. What followed stunned onlookers — the passengers walked into the showroom and calmly asked for tea, saying, “Hume chai pila do” (Please serve us tea). “No one was hurt, not even a scratch,” a showroom employee confirmed, recounting the unusual aftermath. The group, travelling from Nagaur to Bikaner, remained in high spirits. Officials are investigating the cause of the crash, crediting the passengers’ survival to sheer luck and advanced safety features of the SUV. Road Accident in Nelanamangla: 6 Killed As Container Truck Overturns on Car in Karnataka (Watch Video).

Accident in Nagaur

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)