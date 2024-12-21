Bengaluru, December 21: Six people were killed when a container truck overturned on their car at Nelamangala on Saturday, police said. The incident occurred near Talekere in Bengaluru outskirts, they said. Fatal Accident in Nelanamangla: 6 Family Members from Vijayapura Killed as Container Truck Crashes into Volvo Car Near Bengaluru (Watch Video).

Road Accident in Nelanamangla

Karnataka: A tragic accident occurred near Nelamangala (T Begur) in Bengaluru Rural, where a container fell on a Volvo car, killing all six passengers on the spot. The victims, a family from Vijayapura, were traveling in the car when the incident happened pic.twitter.com/U6dQtpYHze — IANS (@ians_india) December 21, 2024

The truck carrying a large cargo container overturned on the car in which the six people were seated. Due to the accident, vehicular traffic was badly hit on National Highway 48.