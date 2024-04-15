The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently said that if a husband objects to his wife's act of financially supporting her parents, then the same would amount to cruelty. The high court bench of Justice Rohit Arya and Justice Sanjeev S Kalgaonkar further said that making complaints to the wife's employers as to how they had kept her at her job without his (husband's) permission constitutes treating the wife as a "slave", thereby stripping her of her own identity, thus constituting cruelty. The high court observed while dismissing an appeal filed by the husband under section 19 of the Family Courts Act. In his plea, the husband challenged a judgment of the family court whereby the court had allowed his wife's petition under section 13 of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 and a decree of divorce had been granted. Dowry Demand Case: Denying Food to Married Woman Over Non-Fulfillment of Dowry Amounts to Physical and Mental Harassment, Says Madhya Pradesh High Court.

HC on Cruelty

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has observed that if the husband objects to wife's act of financially supporting her parents, the same would amount to cruelty. Read more: https://t.co/IdoHemYum7#MadhyaPradeshHighCourt pic.twitter.com/7whcZnzaps — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)