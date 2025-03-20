A horrifying case of reckless driving was reported in Hyderabad’s Mansoorabad area on March 19 after a drunk driver rammed into a bike and dragged it for over 500 metres before crashing into another car. The accused, identified as Prabhakar Reddy, was allegedly intoxicated and driving negligently when he hit the two-wheeler, leaving the rider, Divyansh, seriously injured. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced online, showing the bike being dragged along the road while sparks fly. Another video captures furious pedestrians blocking the car, which had a shattered windshield and rear damage, as the visibly intoxicated driver sat inside. Accident Caught on Camera in Hyderabad: Woman Flung Into Air After Speeding Car Hits Her in Vanasthalipuram, Video Surfaces.

Drunk Driver Hits Bike, Crashes Into Car in Hyderabad

Shocking, Car Driven by #Drunk Driver created havoc in #Hyderabad, Hits a bike and Drags the bike for several metres in Mansoorabad of LB Nagar area. A person by named Prabhakar Reddy who was driving the car recklessly and negligently, allegedly under the influence of alcohol… pic.twitter.com/D9NDsiJDFM — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) March 20, 2025

