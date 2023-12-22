A fire erupted in an apartment in Hyderabad’s Panjagutta area on Friday, December 22, prompting the police and the locals to rescue five people from the building. A video of the incident showed a dense plume of smoke rising from the apartment. No one was injured or killed in the incident, according to Hyderabad district fire officials. Srinivas Reddy, a fire official, said the fire was brought under control by the firefighters who reached the spot. Hyderabad Fire: Six Dead After Massive Blaze Engulfs Multi-Storied Building in Nampally, Initial Probe Points to Spark in Car as Cause (Watch Videos).

Hyderabad Fire Video

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Police and locals come to the rescue as fire breaks out in an apartment in Panjagutta police station limits. Firefighters are on the spot. Five people have been saved. No casualties were reported. pic.twitter.com/uiL2TzejgC — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2023

