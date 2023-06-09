In the Rajendranagar neighborhood of Hyderabad, some goat owners launched a violent attack on people for complaining about their goats damaging their parked vehicles. A video of the incident is currently doing rounds on social media. According to initial reports, one person is in critical condition. Goa: Tourist Family Attacked With Swords in Anjuna, CM Pramod Sawant Directs Police To Take Harshest Action Against Perpetrators (Disturbing Video)

Goat Owners Attack People With Swords in Hyderabad

