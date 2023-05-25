Yarram Anuradha Reddy, 55, was fatally stabbed and her body was chopped into six parts by a 45-year-old man named Chandra Mohan in Hyderabad. "The accused is 45-year-old Chandra Mohan. The woman lived in a rented house of the accused. He chopped the body into six parts with the help of stone cutters and knives. We have recovered all the body parts", said the police. An investigation has been launched into the matter. Ghaziabad Horror: Man Murders Wife’s Lover, Chops Body Into Eight Parts Across Khoda Colony; Arrested.

Man Chops His Tenant in Telangana

Telangana | A 45-year-old man, Chandra Mohan arrested for stabbing to death, a 55-year-old woman, Yarram Anuradha Reddy and chopping her body into six pieces, in Hyderabad. Police say, "The accused is 45-year-old Chandra Mohan. The woman lived in a rented house of the accused.… pic.twitter.com/X18BwO4kEf — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2023

