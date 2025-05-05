A shocking case has emerged from Madhuranagar, Hyderabad, where 35-year-old Pavan Kumar was found dead in his apartment under disturbing circumstances. Initial reports suggest that his pet dog, believed to be a husky, may have attacked him, allegedly mutilating his private parts. Police officials stated that blood stains were seen around the dog’s mouth, raising suspicion of the animal's involvement. However, several questions are being raised about the plausibility of this incident. Many pet owners and animal behaviourists have expressed doubts about the narrative. Huskies are known to be generally friendly, and cases of extreme aggression, especially toward their owners, are exceedingly rare. In the video circulated online, the dog does not appear aggressive, further fuelling scepticism. “If the dog had bitten him, why didn’t Pavan scream for help or try to escape? Why wasn’t the dog restrained?” questioned a local resident. There is growing speculation that the dog may have been framed. Some believe that Pavan might have already been dead before the dog was found near the body, suggesting the possibility that someone attempted to mislead the investigation by smearing blood on the animal. Animal rights advocates have urged the authorities not to euthanise the dog until a thorough forensic and veterinary investigation is completed. Hyderabad Horror: 3 Men Trap and Beat Stray Dogs to Death in Broad Daylight in Jawahar Nagar, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Man Found Dead, Pet Husky Allegedly Eats Private Parts in Hyderabad

PET KILLS A MAN, EATS HIS PRIVATES!!! According to the police, a 35yr old man was killed by his pet dog at Madhuranagar, #Hyderabad. The victim Pavan Kumar was found dead in his flat while they saw blood stains around the pet dog’s mouth. Apparently, the dog ate his private… pic.twitter.com/qER9BqjLXU — Revathi (@revathitweets) May 5, 2025

