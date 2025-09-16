A speeding septic tanker overturned after crashing into the compound wall of Sri Abhayanjaneya Swamy temple near NGRI, Uppal, Hyderabad, early on September 16, around 5:50 AM. A man exercising near the temple narrowly escaped as the tanker lost control, with CCTV video capturing him jumping out of the way just before the collision. The video shows the tanker hitting the wall and overturning in the middle of the road, causing panic among nearby residents. The driver, Kumar Naik, sustained serious injuries and was immediately shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment. Hyderabad Road Accident: Speeding Car Loses Control Crashes Into Road Median Before Going Up Pavement Near NTR Ghat; Videos Surface.

Man Escapes as Tanker Hits Temple Wall in Hyderabad

#Hyderabad : #RoadSafety A #Speeding Septic Tanker lost control and overturned, after crashing into the compound wall of Sri Abhayanjaneya Swamy temple, in the middle of the road near NGRI, #Uppal, a man doing exercise near the temple was a lucky escape, daughter in #CCTV The… pic.twitter.com/V8HCR46bGq — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) September 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Surya Reddy), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

