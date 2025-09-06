A man from Karmanghat, Hyderabad, created history by winning the iconic 21-kg Balapur Ganesh laddu for a record INR 35 lakh after years of bidding. Lingala Dasharath Goud, who had been trying since 2019, finally secured the prized sweet at the annual auction organised by Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi on Saturday, September 5. The bidding started at INR 1,116 and quickly surpassed last year’s record of INR 30.01 lakh, with Goud emerging victorious. Handing over the full auction amount to the organisers, Goud said he had been attending the laddu auction for the past six years. "By God’s grace, this time I got it. I am really happy," he told PTI, thanking the organisers for the opportunity. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Idol of Lord Ganesha Styled After Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Inspired by His Padayatra Look Installed in Hyderabad, Video Surfaces.

Balapur Ganesh Laddu Auctioned for INR 35 Lakh in Hyderabad

VIDEO | Hyderabad: The iconic 21-kg Balapur Ganesh laddu was auctioned for a record ₹35 lakh. Lingala Dasharath Goud of Karmanghat placed the winning bid after trying for five years. He says, “Since 2019, I’ve been trying... and by God’s grace, I finally got it.”… pic.twitter.com/FDCOVASlrt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 6, 2025

