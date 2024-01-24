A man was killed and two were injured in a hit-and-run case in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The incident occurred near Peddamma temple in upscale Jubilee Hills when a car rammed into a motorbike. The incident was caught on a nearby CCTV camera. Tarak Ram (30), working as a bouncer at a star hotel in Madhapur, was returning home with a colleague on the bike early morning when a speeding car hit them at the temple arch. The car sped away after hitting the two-wheeler. Hyderabad Road Accident: Joyride Turns Tragic As Three Killed in Car Crash Near Adani Aerospace Park.

Hit-and-Run Case in Jubilee Hills

#HitAndRun case in #Hyderabad , recorded in #CCTV : A bouncer by name Tarak Ram (30), died and another severely injured after a #speedy car hit their bike near Peddamma Temple in Jubilee Hills, in wee hours today and escaped from the spot.#RoadSafety #RoadAccident pic.twitter.com/yw8Gd8x4rt — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) January 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)