In an unfortunate incident that took place in Telangana, a 2-year-old girl died after being run over by a car in the parking lot of an apartment in Hyderabad. Police officials said that a woman labourer who came for work made her two-year-old daughter sleep in the parking lot. "A person who was parking his car without noticing the girl ran his car over her, resulting in her death at the spot," a police officer said. A case registered under relevant sections of IPC. Police said that the car belongs to an Excise Sub-Inspector and the incident took place while her husband was driving the car. Further probe in connection with the matter is underway. Hyderabad Horror: Small Boy Mauled To Death by Stray Dogs, Disturbing Video of Attack Surfaces.

Girl Child Dies After Being Run Over by Car

Telangana | A 2-year-old girl died after being run over by a car in the parking lot of an apartment in Hyderabad. "A woman labourer who came for work made her two-year-old daughter sleep in the parking lot. A person who was parking his car without noticing the girl ran his car… — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)