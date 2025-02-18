Two students were arrested on February 17 for performing dangerous stunts with a BMW and Fortuner on Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road near Shamshabad on February 9. The accused, Mohammed Obaidullah from Rajendranagar and Zohair Siddiqui from Malakpet, had removed their vehicles’ number plates before engaging in the stunts. However, CCTV cameras along the ORR captured the act, enabling Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police to track and arrest them. The luxury cars were also seized. Assistant Commissioner of Police KS Rao stated that authorities acted swiftly after reviewing the footage. The incident has raised concerns over illegal street racing in Hyderabad, prompting stricter surveillance on major roads to curb reckless driving and enhance public safety. Bengaluru Stunt Video: 2 Men Perform Dangerous Wheelie on Scooty on Busy Road, Police Take Strict Action.

Hyderabad Stunt Video

The RGI Airport police apprehended two students for performing dangerous stunts in luxury SUVs on Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road (ORR). CCTV footage from February 9 shows a Toyota Fortuner spinning in circles (executing donuts using the handbrake) in the middle lane of the… pic.twitter.com/xBIoRsUJRt — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) February 18, 2025

