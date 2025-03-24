A 23-year-old woman sustained severe injuries after she jumped from a moving MMTS train to escape a rape attempt on March 22, near Kompally, on the outskirts of Hyderabad. According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the victim was returning to Medchal after having her phone repaired in Secunderabad when the incident occurred around 8:15 PM. The woman reported that a 25-year-old man, who had approached her after two female passengers exited the train, attempted to assault her despite her refusals. In a desperate attempt to escape, she jumped from the moving train, suffering serious bleeding injuries to her head, chin, right hand, and waist. The GRP has booked a case under relevant sections of the BNS and is investigating the incident. The victim is currently receiving treatment at Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad, and has stated she would be able to identify her attacker. Hyderabad Shocker: Woman Raped by Auto-Rickshaw Driver Near a School in Masjid Banda Area.

Woman Jumps Off Moving Train to Escape Rape Attempt in Hyderabad

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

