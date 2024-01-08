Panic gripped the Himayat Bagh area in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as an adult striped hyena was spotted here on Friday night, January 5. Several videos of the striped hyena went viral on social media. Locals said the animal was last seen behind Qila-e-Ark near Himayat Bagh before disappearing. An extensive search has been launched to catch the hyena. Maharashtra: Hyena Risks Life To Cross Pune-Nashik Highway, Animal Lovers Angry After Viral Video Surfaces.

Hyena Spotted in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Hyena in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

🚨BE ALERT🚨 A Hyena has been seen yesterday in #Aurangabad around Delhi Gate, Shahi Masjid and Government College of Arts and Science areas. pic.twitter.com/bu6lJuHLmc — Aurangabad Buzz (@AurangabadBuzz) January 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)