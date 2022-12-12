Pravrajika Bhaktiprana, fourth president of Sri Sarada Math and Ramakrishna Sarada Mission Dakshineswar, passed away on Sunday night at the age of 102. Condoling her demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the chief pontiff will always be remembered for her rich efforts to serve society through the Sri Sarada Math and Ramakrishna Sarada Mission. "I pay my tributes to Pravrajika Bhaktiprana Mataji. She will always be remembered for her rich efforts to serve society through the Sri Sarada Math and Ramakrishna Sarada Mission. My thoughts are with all members of the Order and devotees. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi. Pravrajika Bhaktiprana Mataji Dies; West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Condoles Demise of President of Sri Sarada Math and Ramakrishna Sarada Mission .

