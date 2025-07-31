Lucknow, Jul 31 (PTI) Shashi Prakash Goyal assumed charge as the new Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, an official statement said.

A 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Goyal previously served as the additional chief secretary to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister and of Civil Aviation, Estate and Protocol departments, according to the state government's Department of Appointment and Personnel.

He was also the additional resident commissioner of Uttar Pradesh.

Goyal succeeds Manoj Kumar Singh, who retired on July 31.

