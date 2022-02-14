IAS Vineet Joshi, Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education, has been appointed as the new chairman of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) with effect from today, replacing IAS Manoj Ahuja. Vineet Joshi is an IAS officer of the 1992 Manipur batch. He will take charge as CBSE chairman from today onwards.

