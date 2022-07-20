IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Wednesday took charge as ADGP Law & Order Kashmir Zone. An IPS officer of the 1997 batch Vijay Kumar earlier served on various posts in the Kashmir region, especially in the most troubled South Kashmir.

