Three siblings, including two women, were allegedly asphyxiated to death in the early hours of Friday after a refrigerator blast in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu. Police said the family came to the district to perform the first death anniversary rituals for the husband of one of the deceased. Hyderabad Shocker: Woman Suffers 'Beauty Parlour Stroke' While Getting Hair Washed in Salon Before Haircut; Know All About It

Check Tweet:

In a gruesome incident, three siblings, including two women, were asphyxiated to death in Chengalpattu district of #TamilNadu in the wee hours on Friday. pic.twitter.com/UUPMKHWnZc — IANS (@ians_india) November 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)