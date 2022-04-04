Ajith Nivard Cabraal, Governor of Sri Lankan Central Bank, on Monday said that he has submitted his resignation in the context of all cabinet ministers resigning. "In the context of all Cabinet Ministers resigning, I have today submitted my resignation as Governor, Central Bank, Sri Lanka to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa," Cabraal tweeted.

Check Tweet:

"In the context of all Cabinet Ministers resigning, I have today submitted my resignation as Governor, Central Bank, Sri Lanka to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa," tweets Ajith Nivard Cabraal, Governor of Central Bank, Sri Lanka pic.twitter.com/wTkgaVn1L8 — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2022

