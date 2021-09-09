Karnal, September 9: The Haryana government has suspended mobile internet and SMS services in Karnal district "to stop the spread of misinformation" in view of the farmers' protest. The suspension will continue till 11:59 pm. Hundreds of farmers have been protesting outside mini secretariat in Karnal, demanding action against the officials who ordered lathi-charge against protesters in the district last month.

In view of farmers' agitation in Karnal, Haryana Govt suspends mobile internet & SMS services in the district "to stop the spread of misinformation"; the order to remain in effect till 11:59 pm today pic.twitter.com/EtN0IfZjQd — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2021

