Today, August 15, 2021 marks the 75th Independence Day of India. People across the country are filled with the sense of pride and patriotism as they remember the scarifies made by our forefathers to liberate our mother land from the clutches of British empire. The biggest attraction of the national festival is the celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag and address the nation of the occasion of Independence Day 2021. Scroll down to watch the unfurling of Tricolour by the Prime Minister and his address to the nation.

Watch Live Streaming Of PM Narendra Modi's Speech From Red Fort On August 15, 2021:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)